Small wildfire burning northeast of Potter Valley (updated 5pm)

UPDATE 5 p.m. — Good progress has been made on the fire, and ground resources have managed to gain access. Some aircraft have been pulled off the fire, but the helicopter will remain to assist with mop up.

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 6/13/21 — A small wildfire is burning in a wooded area east of Potter Valley near the county line with Lake County. Cal Fire and the Potter Valley Volunteer Fire Department have responded, along with a significant commitment of air resources, including multiple tankers and a helicopter. However, ground resources are still making their way towards the fire, and trying to find a good access point.

The fire is burning near the top of Mid-Mountain Road, and possibly just over the line into the National Forest. The fire is reported to have a slow rate of spread, and was last reported to around 3 acres.

We’ll continue to update.