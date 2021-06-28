Large barbecue off Tomki Rd. sparks wildland dispatch — fire response north of Redwood Valley due to false alarm

WILLITS, 6/27/21 — ‘Tis the season, wildfire season — but also barbecue season. A large BBQ burning north of Redwood Valley, along Tomki Rd. created enough smoke to spark a wildfire dispatch. Several aircraft wound up flying in circles over the area, looking for the blaze, only to have a person call in saying it was the delicious kind of smoke, not the terrifying kind.

There’s probably a lesson in there somewhere, but we at The Mendo Voice are just very happy it wasn’t a wildfire — thank God for small mercies.