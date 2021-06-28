Cal Fire holding 2 open meetings on Jackson State Demonstration Forest community logging, June 28 & 29 in Mendocino & Willits

MENDOCINO Co., 5/27/21 — Cal Fire is holding another two community meetings this week, to discuss plans for the Jackson Demonstration Forest Monday, June 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Here are the announcements from Cal Fire:

Mendocino County, CA – California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s (CAL FIRE) Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) is inviting interested citizens to come together for several community events. The intent of these events is to provide an environment for the community to express themselves and their ideas about forest management and for CAL FIRE to provide information and education about the management of Jackson Demonstration State Forest. Please join us on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Mendocino at the CAL FIRE Woodlands Fire Station, 41722 Little Lake Rd, Mendocino, CA 95460. This community event will run from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Cal Fire MEU press release