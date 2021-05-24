Tomki Fire reaches 90% containment, crews continue mopping up today

MENDOCINO Co., 5/24/21 — The Tomki Fire, which began in a dense forested part of the Redwood Valley area, is now 90% contained according to Cal Fire’s most recent update, and full containment is expected today. The vegetation fire began around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21, and grew to about 22 acres in size that day, but containment has been growing steadily since the first 24 hours. No structures were damaged, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Two hand crews, four engines, and a total of 44 personnel remain on the fire today mopping up, monitoring any interior hot spots, and increasing and strengthening containment lines. Responding agencies included Cal Fire, as well as crews from the Department of Corrections, and mutual aid from local fire crews.

The full incident report from Cal Fire from this morning can be found here, and our previous coverage can be read here.