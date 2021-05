MENDOCIINO Co., 5/25/21 — A 3.2 quake hit centered between Redwood Valley and the Ukiah area just before 9:15 p.m., according to the United States Geologic Survey. The epicenter of the quake was south southwest of Redwood Valley and west of the intersection of State Route 20 and U.S. Highway 101 near the Calpella exit, and struck at about .5 km in depth.

USGS location for the quake epicenter

Did you feel it? You can submit a “did you feel it” report here. As of the time of publication, 46 reports had been submitted to USGS.