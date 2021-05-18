Small wildfire just south of Ukiah controlled (6:12pm)

UPDATE 6:11 p.m. — The small fire has been controlled:

Fire controlled, released C101. Will be at scene for several hours https://t.co/3hdmYRp2hL — George Gonzalez (@meuchief1100) May 18, 2021

ORIGINAL

UKIAH, 5/17/21 — A small wildfire is burning south of Ukiah, atop a small hill west of U.S. Route 101. According to Mendocino Unit Chief George Gonzalez the fire has a slow rate of spread an as of 5:45 p.m. was only at about half an acre.

Recent interviews with meteorologists and fire officials (including Gonzalez), concern about the season to come has been expressed — but as of today, especially with the recent thunderstorms, vegetation remains relatively green in Mendocino, compared to the rest of the state. While reservoir levels, precipitation, and vegetation dryness are at historic lows for this time of year, it is still only mid-May.

Here is the tweet from Gonzalez concerning this afternoon’s fire:

In this screenshot of the flightpath of Cal Fire’s Copter 101, the rough vicinity of the fire is clearly visible.