Growing our food future: Mendocino County food summit happening May 22

MENDOCINO Co., 5/18/21 — Mendocino County is full of innovative and creative farmers, chefs, and local food lovers, and through the pandemic as well as natural disasters and other emergencies, many local organizations have been working to develop and strengthen our local food system. In order to celebrate local food, build community, and strategize for the future, there will be a virtual summit on all things food and farming in Mendocino County held on Saturday, May 22.

The free event is taking place on Zoom from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is organized by a variety of different organizations, and will feature discussions on “ways we can strengthen our local food supply and farmers so that we can provide healthy, local food to more residents, especially in times of crisis.” You can register at this link, and all Mendocino County residents are invited to attend. More information can also be found at the event’s Facebook page.

event flyer for “Growing our food future”