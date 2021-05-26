Total lunar eclipse, “super blood moon,” will be visible on West Coast overnight

MENDOCINO Co., 5/25/21 — The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years will be visible from the West Coast in the early hours of May 26th, and if you’re awake and the skies are clear, you should be able to catch a glimpse! The regions where the totality of the eclipse will be visible can be found here.

This moon is also referred to as a “super blood moon,” in part because the full moon will appear larger than usual due to it’s proximity to the earth, and because the moon may appear to have a reddish cast during portions of the eclipse. The eclipse will begin around 2:45 a.m. and a total lunar eclipse will be visible for about 15 minutes starting at 4:11 a.m on May 26.

NASA has an informational page about past and upcoming lunar eclipses here, and more information about tonight’s event here. If you stay awake and get good photos, share them with us in the comments, on social media, or at [email protected]