Senator McGuire will host wildfire preparation town halls, May 17 & 27 (press release)

MENDOCINO Co., 5/12/212 — As the drought amplifies, so do fears of another intense fire season. Senator Mike McGuire is holding two meetings, one on May 17 and the other on May 27 to discuss how the state is preparing.

According to climate scientist Daniel Swain‘s latest blog post, the Sierra Nevada snowpack is down to only 8% of average for this time of year, as of yesterday. Precipitation has stopped falling in areas that usually see rain into May, and strong winds and warm temperatures have increased evaporation. As we barrel towards fire season, if we can even call it that anymore, state leaders are preparing for what is to come.

Here is the press release from McGuire’s office:

Preparing for Wildfire: Two Critical Meetings (press release)

There is no other region in California that has been hit as hard by wildfires over the past six years than the North Coast.

We have dedicated our time, effort and energy in the Senate to dramatically expand resources that will help make our communities more fire safe.

We’ve hired hundreds of additional firefighters who are now on the ground (along with purchasing more firefighting engines, helicopters, planes and bulldozers), more fire breaks have been created, millions of dead and dying trees removed and thousands of acres cleared.

That said, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us with a long, hot, dry summer on the horizon. The State of California is investing like never before in wildfire prevention and preparedness. Over $1 billion this year alone.

We hope you will join us for two upcoming Community Meetings to discuss the proactive approach the state is taking to prepare for wildfire season.

THE FIRST COMMUNITY MEETING will be held next week — Monday, May 17 at noon. We hope you will join us along with the California Coastal Conservancy for a Community Meeting on the Conservancy’s role on wildfire prevention and the millions they’ll be funding in wildfire prevention grants (dead and dying tree removal, vegetation management around communities, firebreaks and more). This meeting will be important for cities, counties, special districts and non-profits about how to apply for future grants and how organizations can be successful in securing funding to help make wildlands and areas around communities more fire safe.

Here are the May 17 Community Meeting details:

What: Community Meeting with Senator Mike McGuire and the California Coastal Conservancy on Wildfire Prevention Grants.

Who: Senator Mike McGuire & Mary Small, Chief Deputy Executive Officer for the California Coastal Conservancy

When: Monday, May 17 at noon



How to attend: Watch live here: http://sd02.senate.ca.gov/video or dial in to listen by phone at 1-669-900-6833 and enter the Webinar ID: 933 2586 1928.

RSVP and ask a question for Town Hall presenters by clicking here!

MEETING #2:

This critical forum will be held later this month — Thursday, May 27 at 6:30pm and will focus on the resources being deployed this year to protect communities from wildfires, how you and your family can be prepared for wildfire season and what we can all expect in the years to come when it comes to wildfires and climate change. We hope you will join us, along with North Coast CalFire Chiefs and Michael Wara, Director of the Climate and Energy Policy Institute at Stanford University, for a Town Hall on Wildfire Preparedness and Prevention.

Here are the May 27 Town Hall details:

What: Wildfire Preparedness & Prevention Town Hall

Who: Senator Mike McGuire; Michael Wara, Director of the Climate and Energy Policy Institute at Stanford University; CalFire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit Chief Shana Jones; and CalFire Humboldt Del Norte Unit Chief Kurt McCray.

When: Thursday, May 27 at 6:30pm

How to attend: Watch live here: https://sd02.senate.ca.gov/video or dial in to listen by phone at 1-669-900-6833 and enter the Webinar ID: 998 5730 1244.

RSVP and ask a question for Town Hall presenters by clicking here!

