Deputies involved in gunfight, no one injured — major search ensues

MENDOCINO Co., 5/14/21 — A homeowner near Elk, who was away from home, spotted a burglar breaking into his house on a live security camera late Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, the owner called 911 and deputies were dispatched to the home where they gave chase to the intruder, until he fire upon them. A short gunfight resulted, and the burglar got away. Soon thereafter, officers from several local law enforcement departments arrived to begin searching for the man, who remains at large.

Read the press release below:

DATE: “May 13, 2021”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Incident Number:

2021-11683

Crime/Incident:

459 PC (Burglary)

Officer Involved Shooting (OIS)

Location:

3000 block of Cameron Road in Elk, CA

Date of Incident:

05-12-2021

Time:

9:34 PM

Victim(s):

N/A

Suspect(s):

Adult Male (Unknown identity)

Written By:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184

Synopsis:

On 05-12-2021 at 9:34 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary occurring at a residence located in the 3000 block of Cameron Road in Elk, California.

The homeowner was away from the residence and noticed the presence of an unknown adult male inside the residence based upon live-time footage from a security camera (see attached black/white photographs).

Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to the residence when the homeowner reported the adult male had exited the residence. The Deputies arrived approximately 22 minutes after the homeowner first reported the in-progress burglary.

Sheriff’s Deputies encountered the adult male outside of the residence and a short foot pursuit ensued until the adult male discharged a firearm multiple times at one of the pursuing Sheriff’s Deputies.

The Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire and no one was injured as a result of the exchange of gunfire.

Several local law enforcement agencies responded to the “shots fired” radio call and assisted the Sheriff’s Office in a search of the area for several hours.

The search was unsuccessful in locating the adult male.

The local law enforcement agencies consisted of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, California State Parks, California Highway Patrol, Mendocino Major Crimes Task Force, County of Mendocino Marijuana Enforcement Team, Mendocino County Multi-Agency SWAT team, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Bureau and the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office Investigators are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the Officer Involved Shooting while the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported burglary.

An active search in Elk is continuing on 05-13-2021, as it is believed the adult male is traveling by foot and is still considered to be armed and dangerous.

Sheriff’s Office investigators believe the adult male is the same person depicted in the color photograph (see attached) taken in early February 2021 in connection with several vandalism/burglaries of cabins in the area of Pine Ridge Road and Low Gap Road in Ukiah, California.

The adult male is also suspected of committing an eye-witnessed burglary of a residence in 4000 block of Cameron Road in Elk on 04-24-2021.

The adult male is believed to be white, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 165-180 pounds and having a red beard.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the person depicted in the photographs are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 (emergency) or 707-463-4086 (non-emergency).

Approved by:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184