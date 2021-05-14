“Seniors Thriving” event focused on elderly health in Mendocino and Lake counties happening May 20

MENDOCINO Co., 5/14/21 — The Aera Agency on Aging of Mendocino and Lake Counties is starting a new committee focused on “Seniors Thriving,” which will be launching with a virtual event on Thursday, May 20 at 3 p.m. Community members interested in health and well-being of seniors are welcome to attend, and to join the new ad hoc committee.

Here’s the announcement with more details:

Lake County: The Area Agency on Aging of Mendocino and Lake Counties is currently recruiting community members interested in joining the new “SeniorsThriving” committee dedicated to promoting the health and wellbeing of seniors in our local communities. The first meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday, May 20, at 3:00 p.m.

“Seniors Thriving” is an ad hoc committee initiated by the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council members who see the need for an expanded and coordinated response in providing information and resources for seniors who are being adversely impacted by the COVID-19 shelter in place requirements and other circumstances that limit their ability to connect with others.

“There are many effective programs locally provided by dedicated professionals and volunteers, and we believe there is also an opportunity to reach more of our valued senior population that is feeling the impact of these uncertain times,” states Area III Advisory Council Chair Paul Branson. “Our aim is to use every creative means possible to help current programs and develop new solutions to help our seniors remain healthy and safe and to thrive.”

This ad hoc committee will help promote services available to seniors and develop initiatives to help reduce the negative impact resulting from social isolation. Additionally, the committee will work to create initiatives promoting healthy opportunities for seniors.

There are no specific qualifications required for committee membership. Meetings will be conducted virtually using the Zoom platform until further notice.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Committee Chair Janine Smith-Citron for more information about “Seniors Thriving” by calling (707) 263-6222 or by email to [email protected]. Zoom invitations will be emailed to those interested in attending the first meeting.

The Area Agency on Aging for Lake and Mendocino Counties administers programs that serve older adults, adults with disabilities, family caregivers, and residents in long-term care facilities located in Lake and Mendocino counties. These services such as meals on wheels, congregate meals, information and referral, and special classes are conducted locally by contracted agencies.