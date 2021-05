NCO offers gifts to people vaccinated for COVID in Mendocino Co. — NCO ofrece regalos a las personas vacunadas contra el COVID

Para leer in español desplace asi abajo

MENDOCINO Co., 5/14/21 — Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19? If you have, you are eligible for a free gift package, including gift cards for local businesses, cookbooks, seeds, emergency lights, and more thanks to a new program from North Coast Opportunities.

Here’s the announcement from North Coast Opportunities:

Mendocino County residents who have received, or are currently receiving, their COVID-19 Vaccine from any brand or vaccination site are now eligible for a free gifts.

Gift bags with local gift cards, contain an assortment of items from North Coast Opportunities (NCO) programs including; EPIC (Emergency Preparedness in Communities) and Gardens Project. Gift bags can include hand sanitizer, reusable face masks, emergency lights, cookbooks, seeds and more. The “Love Local Mendo” gift cards, are randomly awarded and range from $5.00-$50.00 (provided by NCO). These gift cards can be redeemed at more than 50 small businesses in Mendocino County.

To become eligible, for this free gift, interested residents should bring their vaccination card to any scheduled outreach tabling events:

-Friday May 14, 4:00PM-7:00PM: Washington Ave Community Garden (1152 Mulberry St, Ukiah)

-Friday May 21, 11:00AM-2:00PM: Plowshares Peace and Justice Center (1346 S State St, Ukiah)

-Friday May 28, 11:00AM-2:00PM: Slam Dunk Pizza (720 N State St, Ukiah)

All outreach table sites will also provide information on the ’Get The Jab’ vaccine help line; a free service, (provided by NCO), for those needing assistance setting up a vaccine appointment.

The ‘Get The Jab’-vaccine help line is open for anyone in Mendocino County in need of a vaccine. If interested, individuals should call (707) 467-3239, and leave a voicemail including their name and phone number and a good time to call. Calls are returned each Tuesday and provide the latest information of local Mendocino County vaccine clinics.

NCO is the Community Action Agency that serves Lake and Mendocino Counties, as well as parts of Humboldt, Sonoma, Del Norte, and Solano Counties. NCO reacts and adjusts to community needs, including disaster response and recovery.