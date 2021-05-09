Cal Fire now requiring permits for residential burning — apply online

WILLITS, 5/9/21 — Cal Fire’s Mendocino Unit is now mandating residential burn permits. This has been true since May 1, and we apologize for passing on the news late, sometimes things slip through the cracks.

Here is the press release from Cal Fire:

RESIDENTIAL BURN PERMITS REQUIRED MAY 1, 2021

Mendocino County, CA- The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will require dooryard/residential burning permits for residential burning within Mendocino County, effective Saturday, May 1st, 2021, at 12:01 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit is asking residents to take advantage of the following online burn permitting processes.

CAL FIRE https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/. Property Owners can access this website to obtain a burn permit, free of charge, by watching a short educational video and submitting an application. Permits must be printed, signed, and on hand while burning. The process provides the necessary information needed to conduct the burn safely, while minimizing the chance for fire escape. Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after January 1st of each year.

Mendocino County Air Management District http://www.co.mendocino.ca.us/aqmd/burninginformation.html.

Before you burn, always call Mendocino County Air Management District at (707) 463-4391 to confirm that you have all the required burn permits and to ensure it is a permissive burn day. Burning can only be done on permissive burn days and is prohibited on non-burn days. Property owners requiring an alternative to the online burn permits can call the CAL FIRE Mendocino Headquarters at (707) 459-7414, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Staff will take the

information over the phone and mail the burn permit, as our administrative offices and stations remain closed to the public during the COVID-19 situation.