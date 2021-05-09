Adventist Health Welcomes New Philanthropy President to Mendocino County (column)

Editor’s note: The following is sponsored content from our local healthcare partners at Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital, and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center.

May 4, 2021 (FORT BRAGG, CA) – We are pleased to announce that Tracye Williams has joined Adventist

Health as Philanthropy President for the organization’s three Mendocino County hospitals; Adventist Health

Ukiah Valley, Adventist Health Howard Memorial and Adventist Health Mendocino Coast.

Tracye is working closely with community partners to build relationships and strengthen philanthropic support

for Adventist Health in Mendocino County. This includes encouraging philanthropic partnerships for the county’s

Blue Zones project.

“Community support for healthcare is important, because it ensures that the community has access to

comprehensive, quality services,” Tracye said. “Philanthropy is the expression of the community’s gratitude,

which enables our hospitals to live out our vision and purpose in the communities we serve.”

Tracye has nearly 15 years of philanthropic experience, holding leadership positions with MedStar Health in

Washington, DC, Christiana Care in New Castle, DE and most recently Executive Director of AdventHealth Ocala

Foundation in Ocala, FL. Tracye holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Delaware State

University.

Tracye and her husband, Cameron relocated to California with their two, young sons. Their daughter is entering

her junior year at The University of Delaware. In her spare time, Tracye enjoys abstract art, traveling, especially

to the Caribbean, and spending quality time with her family and friends.