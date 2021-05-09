Authorities locate vehicle suspected to be responsible for fatal hit and run (updated 3pm)

UPDATE 3 p.m. — An article in Redheaded Blackbelt (kymkemp.com) reports that the vehicle was found late yesterday evening.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 5/9/21 — A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Friday and the California Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in finding the vehicle. According to the CHP the man was hit by a silver Hyundai Accent, which sustained damage to the driver’s side headlight and bumper.

The following is the press release from the CHP

*****FATAL HIT AND RUN TRAFFIC COLLISION IN MENDOCINO COUNTY*****

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE REQUESTED

SEE BELOW AND ATTACHED FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

On Friday, May 7, 2021, at approximately 1:20 AM, an unidentified person was driving a silver, 2018-2020 Hyundai Accent, westbound on Sherwood Road east of Birch Terrace, at an unknown rate of speed. A male pedestrian was walking west on the south asphalt shoulder of Sherwood Road. For reasons being investigated, the driver of the Hyundai, crossed over the solid double yellow lines, across the eastbound lane of Sherwood Road, and the left front of the Hyundai collided with the male pedestrian as he was walking on the south asphalt shoulder. The impact resulted in fatal injuries to the male pedestrian. The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene, driving the Hyundai westbound on Sherwood Road.

The silver, 2018-2020 Hyundai Accent sustained left front damage as a result of this traffic collision. The damage includes the left headlight assembly and the front bumper.

The CHP Garberville Area is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the involved vehicle (a silver, 2018-2020 Hyundai Accent) as well as locating any video footage from residences or businesses in the area which may have captured the silver, 2018-2020 Hyundai Accent prior to or following the traffic collision.

If anyone has any information which could lead to the location of the silver, 2018-2020 Hyundai Accent, or the identity of the driver, please contact the CHP Garberville Area at (707) 923-2155 or at the Humboldt Communications Center at (707) 268-2000.

This investigation is still ongoing.