N. State St. closed after, car crash & downed power line

WILLITS, 3/27/21 — A car crashed into a power pole at Moore St. and State St. just north of Ukiah around 4:45 p.m. today. The car rolled over, though there is no report of substantial injury — however, the damage to the pole was sufficient to result in downed lines and PG&E workers are now responding to repair the damage. This will force the closure of North State Street from just north of where it passes under SR-20, down to the intersection with 3rd St.

We’ll continue to update, but expect delays or find an alternate route.