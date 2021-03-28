Controlled burn escapes into brush, east of Hopland — fire at more than 50 acres

WILLITS, 3/27/21 — A controlled burn is no longer very controlled as fires escaped the permitters and spread into nearby brush and wildland, east of Hopland. According to fire officials at Cal Fire, the fire has reached around 60 acres in size before 5 p.m. and was burning nearly the county line with Sonoma County, east of Hopland and the 101.

Recent rains mean that fuels are not yet terribly dry, and the rate of spread is slow. So far aircraft have not been sent.

Hopland Fire were first on the scene, and Cal Fire personnel are still making their way back to the fire, which is on a remote ranch in the hills.

We will continue to update.

This appears to be the first significant wildfire of the season.