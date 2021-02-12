Ukiah library to launch Discord server for teens on February 26

MENDOCINO Co., 2/12/21 — The Mendocino County library branches remain closed for public activities, but there will now be a new way for local teens to get together in the virtual world: the Ukiah library is launching a Dischord server for teens. The Hideout Teen Discord server will launch on February 26 and local teens can request access in the link below.
Here’s the announcement from the Ukiah Library:
Ukiah, California: 2/12/2021
UKIAH LIBRARY PRESENTS
The Hideout Teen Discord Server
Do you need to fill in your volunteer hours for a school project? Passionate about Anime, Manga, books, silly YouTube videos, games, or just want to catch up with friends? Then, join Ukiah’s Library Teen Discord!
Unsure what Discord is? Want to learn more about it? For more information or questions about Discord for Teens, please check out this resource.
Discord mixes low-key design with high-tech features. Initially created for gamers to talk while they’re playing, Discord has morphed into a place for anyone to explore their interests in subject-specific groups. ~ Frannie Ucciferri, Common Sense Media.
Beginning February 26th, teens can talk about their favorite things in a safe, well moderated environment courtesy of the Ukiah Library Teen Discord server.
Click on the link here to fill out the form and receive an email invite! If you have any questions, please contact Katrina Griffiths, griffithsk@mendocinocounty.org.