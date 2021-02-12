Free and virtual legal re-entry clinics for Northern CA residents happening March 2 – 3

MENDOCINO Co., 2/12/21 — Non-profit organization Root &Rebound is holding a series of free virtual legal re-entry clinics on March 2 and 3 in order to provide “legal information about navigating barriers to reentry related to employment, housing, public benefits, family & children, immigration, parole & probation, and more.” The telephone clinics and open to residents of Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, Del Norte, Sacramento, & San Joaquin counties with a California arrest or conviction record, and require an appointment in advance.

Here’s more information about how to register:

Root & Rebound is hosting two days of FREE virtual legal clinics, March 2nd-3rd, for people with arrest or conviction records who reside in Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Sacramento, & San Joaquin counties.

At these telephone clinics, we will be providing legal information about navigating barriers to reentry related to employment, housing, public benefits, family & children, immigration, parole & probation, and more.

An appointment is required for these clinics. Call (510) 279-4662 or use the link below to schedule an appointment now!

WHEN: Tuesday-Wednesday, March 2nd-3rd, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHO: Residents of Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Sacramento, & San Joaquin counties with a California arrest or conviction record.

RSVP: Online atbit.ly/March21Clinic or by calling (510) 279-4662.

If possible, please have a “RAP sheet”, or a copy of your criminal record, on hand. For information on how to get your RAP sheet, please visit bit.ly/RAPSHEETCA. If you have any documents pertaining to your legal issue, we ask that you have those with you.

Please email jlucey@rootandrebound.org or call (510) 279-4662 if you have any questions.