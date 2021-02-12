M1 Road will be temporarily closed due to culvert work in Mendocino National Forest

MENDOCINO Co., 2/12/21 — The M1 Road will temporarily closed due over the nextt several days due to ongoing culvert and road repair work in the Mendocino National Forest. The road is slated to be closed beginning today, February 12, for three to four days but may re-open sooner depending on the pace of work.
Here’s the announcement from the United States Forest Service:
COVELO, Calif. Feb. 12, 2021—Repair work is slated to begin on the M1 Road on the Covelo Ranger District of the Mendocino National Forest Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. A culvert that was damaged during fire suppression on the August Complex will be replaced just south of the Eel River Work Center.
This repair work will require a large excavation so the road will be temporarily impassable for three to four days. The road may be open to one way traffic sooner than the full four days as the hole is filled, but there will still likely be delays as equipment moves out of the way. Please plan your weekend adventures accordingly.
Please contact the Covelo Ranger District office for more information: (707) 983-6118.