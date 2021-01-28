Mendocino Co. holding mass vaccination clinics for in-home support workers; round 2 for some

MENDOCINO Co., 1/27/21 — The County of Mendocino is holding a few more vaccination events in the coming days. For first time inoculatees there are two events, for in-home support service workers, on in Ukiah and the other at Mendocino High.
Also, second doses will be provided for people who got their first dose on Jan. 4.
These are appointment only events, see below for details, or at this link, https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccinations :
COUNTY SCHEDULING THREE VACCINATION EVENTS
The County of Mendocino is announcing three vaccination events.
A “first-dose” event for In-Home Supportive Service workers is taking place at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds in Ukiah from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm on Friday, January 29th.
Another “first-dose” event, also for In-Home Supportive Service workers will be held on Tuesday, February 2nd at the Mendocino High School Gym from 11:00-1:30 pm.
For each of these events, individuals must bring their identification as well as a current pay stub to confirm their membership in the proper vaccination tier.
A “second-dose” event is scheduled for Wednesday, February 3rd. This event is specifically for those who received their first Moderna vaccine on January 4th at either the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds or at the Donovan Room, located at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department. The event also includes those who were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine on January 7th at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds. The second-dose event takes place Wednesday, February 3rd at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Those receiving their second-dose vaccine must bring their vaccination card along with identification.
Please note these events are all appointment-only and are open only to those in the qualifying professions and tiers, or those who have already received their first vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit the county’s Vaccinations Page or go to https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccinations. Links to appointment calendars specific to each vaccine event will appear on this page.
For those with poor or no Internet access, please phone (707) 472-2663 or email callcenter@mendocinocounty.org to receive assistance with appointments.