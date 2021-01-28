Mendocino Co. holding mass vaccination clinics for in-home support workers; round 2 for some

MENDOCINO Co., 1/27/21 — The County of Mendocino is holding a few more vaccination events in the coming days. For first time inoculatees there are two events, for in-home support service workers, on in Ukiah and the other at Mendocino High.

Also, second doses will be provided for people who got their first dose on Jan. 4.

These are appointment only events, see below for details, or at this link, https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccinations :