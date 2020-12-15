Mendocino Office of Education offers teaching credentials for residents

MENDOCINO Co., 12/15/20 — The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) is currently expanding a program to assist residents who are seeking teaching credentials, with the plan to begin the first training in January. Many local school districts are seeking additional staff, and the office plans to expand the range of credentials being offered in the coming year.
MCOE’s Adult Learning Center will help residents with registration and scholarships to receive teaching credentials from partnering counties and universities. The first cohort will focus on special education credentials, and the deadline to apply is December 16. More information about this program and other adult learning programs from MCOE is included in the press release below.
Here’s the MCOE announcement:
MCOE Facilitates Mendocino County Teaching Credential Programs
The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) has expanded its offerings to assist community members interested in obtaining a teaching credential. Through its Adult Learning Center, MCOE has brokered agreements with adjacent counties and accredited universities to increase access to teacher credentialing programs here in Mendocino County.
MCOE will serve as a hub to coordinate registration and scholarships for qualified applicants. Currently, the following credential programs are available: mild-to-moderate special education, moderate-to-severe special education, single-subject (typically used for secondary school), and multi-subject (typically used for elementary school). Eventually, the plan is to expand access to training for the whole educational continuum: daycare providers, preschool teachers, classroom aides, substitute teachers, K-12 teachers of all descriptions, and K-12 administrators, according to Assistant Superintendent Kim Kern.
Right now, a moderate-to-severe special education credential cohort is forming that begins instruction in January. The deadline to register for this cohort is December 16. Interested parties can learn more about this and all MCOE adult education programs by calling Tami Mee, MCOE Adult Programs Manager, at (707) 467-5133 or via email at tmee@mcoe.us.
Kern said, “Districts throughout the county are looking for motivated, compassionate, well-trained teachers, so we’re using our resources to facilitate the process.”