Mendocino Office of Education offers teaching credentials for residents

MENDOCINO Co., 12/15/20 — The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) is currently expanding a program to assist residents who are seeking teaching credentials, with the plan to begin the first training in January. Many local school districts are seeking additional staff, and the office plans to expand the range of credentials being offered in the coming year.

MCOE’s Adult Learning Center will help residents with registration and scholarships to receive teaching credentials from partnering counties and universities. The first cohort will focus on special education credentials, and the deadline to apply is December 16. More information about this program and other adult learning programs from MCOE is included in the press release below.

Here’s the MCOE announcement: