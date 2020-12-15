State Sen. McGuire holding COVID-19 virtual town hall this Thursday, Dec. 17

MENDOCINO Co., 12/15/20 — COVID-19 cases continue to reach new heights in California as hospital capacity is decreasing rapidly, and new restrictions are being put in place to control the spread of the virus. This Thursday, the North Coast’s State Senator Mike McGuire is hosting a virtual town hall with local experts to provide an update on the pandemic and vaccines, and answer questions from residents.
Here’s the details from McGuire’s office about the event and how to participate:
Who: Senator Mike McGuire; Dr. Timothy Brewer, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Geffen School of Medicine; Dr. Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer; and Lori Nezhura, Deputy Director Planning, Preparedness and Prevention from the State Office of Emergency Services.
What: Senator McGuire’s town hall on The Coronavirus in the Coming Months: Slowing the spread, preparing for a vaccine.
When: THIS Thursday, December 17th at 6:30pm
How to attend:RSVP today by clicking here! After you RSVP, we’ll email the call-in number and livestream link within 24 hours of the event.
Questions about the Town Hall: Email or call us at 707-576-2771.