PG&E will provide update on wildfire safety work at virtual meeting this Wednesday, Dec. 16

MENDOCINO Co., 12/15/20 — Mendocino County largely avoided being in the scope of PG&E’s planned power shut-offs this year, but it’s still possible that residents will see shut-offs during future fire seasons as the utility company works to address concerns over wildfire safety and electrical equipment. This Wednesday, PG&E will host a virtual and interactive town hall to cover the current state of the company’s wildfire safety improvements, and take questions from residents.

Here’s the details from PG&E:

PG&E Hosting Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday to Discuss Ongoing Safety Work to Prevent Wildfires

Customers invited to join online webinar event to hear and ask questions on wildfire prevention plans and Public Safety Power Shutoff improvements in 2020 and beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is continuing its important work to further reduce wildfire risks and improve the safety of its electric system. To help ensure that customers are part of safety efforts, PG&E will be hosting an interactive safety virtual town hall where the company will provide an overview of its work to further prevent wildfires in 2020 and PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff events this year.

The virtual town hall will feature a brief presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The event can be accessed through the link or dial-in below or through PG&E’s website, www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

Click this link to join: https://bit.ly/2JWoDP3

Toll-Free Attendee Dial-in: (844) 738-1853

Conference ID: 9968387

During the town hall, members of PG&E’s safety and leadership team will discuss:

PG&E’s wildfire prevention plans

Overview PG&E’s improvements that made 2020 Public Safety Power Shutoffs shorter in length, smaller in size and smarter for customers

Steps everyone can consider for staying safe this winter

While the webinar event will focus on customers impacted by a PSPS event in 2020, any of PG&E’s customers are welcome to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and there are dial-in numbers for those who aren’t able to join online.

More information about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, can be found at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.