Kimbler says she would decline city council seat (letter-to-the-editor)

I would like to say thank you to all who supported me and voted for me. I ran because I wanted to help Ukiah, the town I grew up in, and bring back the town I love.

With that said, this election was not what I expected. As most of my friends and supporters know, I’m not a politician. I sometimes struggle to find the right words that a lot of people want to hear. I have said some things in a moment of anger. What happened afterwards made me realize that this community is not ready to hear different opinions and that people who have different views can be subjected to attacks, threatened and called names. I’m grateful to everyone who knew what was truly in my heart, and supported and voted for me.

I think the votes that I received speak for themselves, that the community wants a conservative voice to balance the City Council. If we all agreed with one another all the time, no new solutions could emerge. I believe healthy debates and listening to new perspectives brings ideas and new solutions to the issues our community has been dealing with for a long time.

The past few months have made me realize that I do not need to be on the City Council to make a difference for my community, I can do all that on my own, therefore I do not plan on accepting a seat on the Ukiah City Council.

I will continue supporting our community in every way I can, especially our small businesses. I plan on volunteering locally and being involved in my community now more than ever, and making sure we continue to demand accountability of our city officials.

I hope this brings everyone peace and I hope you can give my family the same peace.

– Jenny Winiger-Kimbler

