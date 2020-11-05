Small wildland fire near Point Arena quickly controlled (updated 3:40pm)

UPDATE 3:57 p.m. — The fire did not substantially spread into the wildland, and the arcing power lines have been controlled.

UPDATE 3:41 p.m. — The was quickly controlled, and PG&E is at the scene taking care of the power lines. Most of the firefighting resources have already been cancelled and are heading home, including the Cal Fire aircraft.

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 11/5/20 — A small wildfire has broken out a few miles east of Point Arena, along Buckridge Road near where it meets Harris Ranch Road. Power lines are down on near the fire, presenting a safety hazard, and likely source of ignition.

Firefighters from various South Coast departments are responding, as is Cal Fire air support. The fire is so far reported as being small though an exact size is unknown. Cal Fire aircraft are refueling and will be in the air presently.

We’ll continue to update.