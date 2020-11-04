Mendocino County election 2020 results — McGourty, Mulheren take commanding leads — measures K & I poised to pass — we’ll be updating all night

UKIAH, 11/3/20 — The initial count is in for Mendocino County, and as of about 8:20 p.m. tonight the votes of 47.02% had already been counted. This count is only from dropped off and mailed-in ballots, and so far does not include any of the ballots cast today as same-day ballots. Those ballots are just now being collected and are starting to be delivered to the elections office on Low Gap Road in Ukiah. (See full results at the Mendocino County elections page)

However, even at this early stage of the game some things are becoming clear. Glenn McGourty in the First District and Maureen Mulheren in the Second District both have commanding leads, and it will be difficult indeed for their opponents to make up the difference.

As leading by a wide margin, the two measures in Willits: K & I. Given the margin it seems very likely they are destined to pass.

In Ukiah the city council race is much tighter with Douglas Crane in the lead, followed by Stephen Scalmanini, Josefina Dueñas, then Jenny Kimbler. This race is however too close too call the the top four trail each other by only one percentage point each. The top two vote getters will take the seats.

Nationally the presidential race is waiting on the outcome in certain swing states, but here in Mendocino County Joseph Biden has routed President Trump, with 73% of local votes against Trump’s 25%.

Below are the initial results for Mendocino County elections, and beneath that certain key federal and state elections including.

District 1 supervisor

Total votes cast: x |Total registered voters: x

Candidate % Votes Glenn McGourty 60.71% 2,349 Joe Kennedy 39.29% 1,520

District 2 supervisor

Candidate % Votes Maureen Mulheren 58.41% 2,484 Marin Rodin 41.49% 1,769

Ukiah

Ukiah City Council

Two seats are up for grabs in this race and the candidates with the top two vote counts take the seats.

Candidate % Votes Stephen Scalmanini 18.31% 1,227 Douglas Crane 19.19% 1,286 Jenny Kimbler 16.04% 1,075 Brian Erickson 6.74% 452 Cameron Ramos 9.7% 560 Ed Donovan 12.89% 864 Josefina Dueñas 17.13% 1148

Willits

Measure K, City of Willits

Enacts a 3/4 cent sales tax to “prevent the elimination of police services; street and sports field maintenance; closing of city facilities; and loss of other essential city services.” Passes with 55% of the vote.

Percentage Total Votes Yes 68.12% 799 No 31.88% 374

Measure I, Willits School District

This measure was voted on by all people in the school district which is far larger than the city. It’s a $17 million bond measure with an according hike in property tax. Passes by simple majority

Percentage Total Votes Yes 60.17% 2,100 No 39.83% 1,390

Willits City Council

Willits could not drum up enough interest in the race and only the incumbents declared to run. In this race the conclusion is foregone, all three will win, the only question is in what percentage.

State and Federal

Congress

State Assembly

PROP 14

PROP 15

PROP 16

PROP 17

PROP 18

PROP 19

PROP 20

PROP 21

PROP 22

PROP 23

PROP 24

PROP 25

Note: Our journalists are working hard to keep you up to date on election news that’s specific to Mendocino County. You won’t find us sharing speculation — only information we’ve carefully fact-checked. Please send news tips and feedback to info@mendovoice.com.

We will only share results when they are deemed official by the Mendocino County elections office. For statewide and national results, we rely on the Associated Press, which has been counting election results since 1848. Learn more here. https://www.ap.org/en-us/topics/politics/elections/counting-the-vote

We know there’s a lot of partisan information out there, and finding credible information about the election (especially the national races) can be difficult. Our goal is to earn your trust by consistently sharing fair, independent coverage of our local community.