Mendocino County election 2020 live blog — 32,000 ballots already received — same day voting begins in Mendocino County — COVID precautions abound

It’s Election Day across the United States and here in Mendocino County. Bookmark this page for the latest news from the polls and election results for our county and the North Coast. We’ll be updating this live blog frequently, all day.
Preliminary election results will be released by the Mendocino County Election Division beginning at 8 p.m. Because mail-in ballots will continue to trickle in for some days, officials may not have a final tally for a couple weeks. However, given that about 32,000 ballots had been received as of Monday evening, that is about 59% of all registered voters*, it is highly likely that the combined count of early votes and Election Day ballots will definitively decide most races in Mendocino County. (Read our note on how many registered voters there are below)
Election Day Coverage
*Notes on voter registration rate in Mendocino County
As of October 19, 2020 there were 53,697 people registered to vote in Mendocino County. In this short section we breakdown what exactly that means.
According to the United State’s Census the population of Mendocino County is estimated at 86,749 as of June 1, 2019. Of that, an estimated 78.9% are over 18 years of age, giving a total adult population of 68,445.
A felony conviction does not prohibit a person from voting in California, however, people on parole are not allowed to vote until they have completed said parole, at which time their voting rights are restored.
The census does not currently ask questions of citizenship or keep a count of citizens — citizenship being a requirement for voting in most U.S. elections (though it historically was not in many states). According to the Census, 13% of the residents of Mendocino County are foreign born, or 12,277 people. Of those an unknown number are children (ineligible to vote anyway) and an unknown number are naturalized adults (now eligible to vote).
In its Report of Registration for October 19, 2020 the California Secretary of State’s office estimated the total number of eligible voters in Mendocino County (citizens over 18-years-of-age, not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for felony crimes) at 63,021 people, or 92% of adults. As of Oct. 19, 2020 there were 53,697 people registered to vote in the County of Mendocino, or 85.2% of eligible voters, and 78.45% of adults.
The following are registration numbers are from the California Secretary of State’s Reporter of Registration for October 19, 2020 for Mendocino County:
Eligible voters: 63,021
Registered Voters: 53,697
Registered Democrats: 26,286
Registered Republicans: 11,242
Registered American Independent Party: 1,945
Registered Green Party: 803
Registered voters not registered as Democrat, Republican, Independent, or Green: 13,421