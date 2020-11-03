Hey undecided voters! Here are our interviews with the candidates & our election forums

MENDOCINO Co., 11/3/20 — Most registered voters in Mendocino County have already voted as of Election Day, but for those of you planning to vote today, and who are undecided, we’re republishing some of our interviews and debate forums for your information and edification.

In this article you can find: the Ukiah City Council debate forum and District 1 supervisorial debate forum, as well as interviews with, District 1 candidate Glenn McGourty, District 1 candidate Jon Kennedy, District 2 candidate Maureen Mulheren, District 2 candidate Mari Rodin. These interviews were conducted during the primary election, in the spring, and before COVID — hence the in person format.

(It may take a moment for the videos to load as you scroll down, keep scrolling and they should pop up.)

Ukiah City Council debate forum

District 1 supervisors race

District 1 supervisorial debate forum

Our interview with candidate Jon Kennedy

Our interview with candidate Glenn McGourty

District 2 supervisors race

Soon before the supervisorial debate forum was to be held Mari Rodin announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer, and would not be able to participate in a forum. However, she did not withdraw from the race contrary to reporting in other outlets. Her team continued to campaign, though with less involvement from the candidate.

Our interview with Mari Rodin

Our interview with Maureen Mulheren