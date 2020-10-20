Small brush fire burning at south end of Willits Bypass

WILLITS, 10/19/20 — A small brush fire is burning southeast of Willits, near the south interchange of the Willits Bypass. The fire is at about a half acre, as of 7 p.m., and firefighters are making good progress on the blaze. U.S. Route 101 is backed up, but does not appear to be closed. The Little Lake Fire Department is on the scene.

Initial reports indicate that the fire may have been started by a vehicle sparking.

The fire has been stead at around an acre with a slow rate of spread for some time, and firefighters have made good enough progress that they are already cancelling some resources.

We’ll continue updating.