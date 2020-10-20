Two substantial quakes rattle Willits area

WILLITS, 10/19/20 — Two very noticeable quakes rocked the Willits area this evening, the first measured a magnitude 3.8 at 6:59 p.m., and the second a magnitude 3.5 only about 50 seconds later. Indeed, for all intents and purposes the quakes felt like on very long, continuous quake with a second surge. The quake had a rolling feel, and was audible as a rumble in the distance several seconds before the noticeable shake.

The epicenters for the two quakes were about a quarter mile apart in the Pine Mountain community, just uphill and west of Tomki Rd. between Willits and Potter Valley — just under Bear Canyon Rd.. There is about a square mile are in Pine Mountain that experiences frequent quakes and in the past months has seen a notable set of quakes about once a month.

The first quake had a depth of 3.9 miles below the surface of the earth and the second was much shallower at 1.2 miles underground.

No damage has been reported yet, but some nerves were frayed.