Equipment upgrades will disrupt cell service in Round Valley this week

MENDOCINO Co., 10/29/20 — Many residents of the Round Valley struggle with getting adequate cell service, and over the last several months, customers with US Cellular in particularly have seen ongoing cell service disruption. After efforts by residents as well was District 3 Supervisor John Haschak and Sheriff Matthew Kendall, plans are underway to upgrade the US Cellular equipment in Round Valley in order to increase service capacity. However, this will result in disruption to cell service, including from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. today, Thursday.
More cell service disruptions are scheduled over the next week, including on Thursday and Friday mornings, and the next Tuesday and Wednesday overnight. The exact times are listed below in a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). There will be additional MCSO deputies stationed in the valley, as well as staffing at the Covelo Fire House for people who need emergency assistance but cannot use cell service.
Here’s the details from MCSO:
DATE: “October 28, 2020”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Public Safety Announcement – Round Valley Cellular Service Disruption
Round Valley in Mendocino County
10-29-2020 (Thursday)
10-30-2020 (Friday)
11-03-2020 (Tuesday)
11-04-2020 (Wednesday)
10-29-2020 (Thursday) – 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM
10-30-2020 (Friday) – 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM
11-03-2020 (Tuesday) – 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM
11-04-2020 (Wednesday) – 12:00 AM to 3:00 AM
Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has been notified of multiple cellular service disruptions in Round Valley in the near future.
These service disruptions (complete lost of service) are connected to upgrades in US Cellular equipment to increase service needs in Round Valley.
The Sheriff’s Office will have Deputies specifically staffed in Round Valley during these disruption dates/times.
The Covelo Fire Department will also have personnel present at the Covelo Firehouse for those needing to request public safety assistance (Fire, Medical, Law Enforcement) that can not do so by cellular telephone during the disruption dates/times.
Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184