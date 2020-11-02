Small earthquake shakes Willits area; temblor measured magnitude 3.2

WILLITS, 11/2/20 — A small earthquake, a 3.2 in magnitude, rattled the Pine Mountain neighborhood, southeast of Willits at 2:22 p.m. today, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake had its epicenter in the usual spot for central Mendocino County quakes, about a quarter mile west and uphill of Tomki Road, near Mariposa Creek Road, roughly between the centers of Willits and Potter Valley (though closer to Willits. The quake struck 4.1 miles beneath the surface of the Earth, and no damage has been reported.

If you’d like you can submit a “did you feel it” report to the USGS here.