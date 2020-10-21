Albion man arrested in killing of 60-year-old Ft. Bragg man

FORT BRAGG, 10/20/20 — Robert Henry Brockway III, 33, on suspicion of first degree murder and two charges of violation of county parole, according to county filings.

Brockway, of Albion, is accused of using a sword to kill Jimmie Mathias Mooneyham, 60 of Fort Bragg, this Monday, according to a Tuesday criminal complaint filed by the Mendocino County District Attorney.

The filing states that Brockway has a previous felony strike under the three strikes law — for a 2009 conviction in Hawaii for first degree burglary.

In a Facebook post early Monday afternoon the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had responded to a violent assault in the 19000 block of Babcock Lane (off Highway 20) in Fort Bragg and they were actively searching for Brockway.

A reverse 911 call asking residents in the SR-20 area of Fort Bragg to shelter in place was canceled about 5:15 p.m. Later Monday evening, another press release stated Brockway was in custody. No further details have yet been made public about the incident.

Arraignment for Brockway on the charges is set for Thursday at 9 a.m. in Superior Court.

In addition to the Hawaii matter, Brockway has been the subject of previous local cases and press releases from the sheriff’s office in 2017 and 2019 involving assault and weapons charges. The Tuesday filing by the district attorney’s office states Brockway has been convicted of two or more felonies.

County court files also show him involved with a probate civil case dated last week. Brockway is being held in lieu of $500,000.00 bail for the murder charge and on a no bail status for the probation violation.

Here is a press release on the issue from the MCSO: