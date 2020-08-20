West Center opens second round of grants to assist businesses with COVID-19 changes on Friday August 21 — $100,000 total available

MENDOCINO Co., 8/20/20 — Mendocino County has been under varying shelter-in-place orders due to COVID-19 since mid-March, and many local businesses have struggled to make adjustments to meet new public health requirements, or to make ends meet with the shifting economy. To assist local businesses who need to make changes to their business model or processes to stay open during the pandemic, West Business Development Center will be opening a new round of grants of up to $5,000 each for qualifying small businesses starting at noon on Friday, August 21.

This will be the second round of small business grants offered by West Company during the pandemic — an earlier round was offered in July, and 21 businesses received grants. Businesses that applied but did not receive grants can submit an application in this new round. The application will be open from August 21 at 12 p.m. until September 4 at 5 p.m., and business must have five employees or less and meet the requirements to apply.

There will be a total of $100,000 in grants available total for this round, thanks to a collaboration between West Center, the Business Innovation and Resiliency Fund started by the Community Foundation of Mendocino County, and contributions from a number of local foundations and businesses. The Community Foundation is also still accepting contributions to the Business Innovation and Resiliency Fund.

Here’s the announcement from West Center, including the application details:

