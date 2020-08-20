Gov. Newsom declares statewide emergency over fires and extreme weather

MENDOCINO Co., 8/19/20 — California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency yesterday afternoon over the ongoing heat wave, electrical outages and of course the fires.
Newsom also issued an emergency proclamation and an executive order addressing the rolling blackouts during the ongoing heat wave.
Here’s the announcement from Newsom’s office:
Governor Newsom Declares Statewide Emergency Due to Fires, Extreme Weather Conditions
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today declared a statewide emergency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds.
“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Governor Newsom. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”
The Governor earlier this week secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bolster the state’s response to fires burning in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties and signed an emergency proclamation and executive order to address impacts of the ongoing heat wave.
The text of today’s proclamation can be found here and a copy can be found here.