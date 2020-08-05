Ukiah Unified will distribute food Wednesday at Ukiah High

UKIAH, 8/4/2020 — Tomorrow, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., the Ukiah Unified School District will begin distributing food at the Ukiah High School to any child under 18 years old. Some food items are limited, and children do not need to be present.

Here’s the press release from UUSD:

Summer Food Distribution will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Food will be provided for any child 18 years or younger every Wednesday at one location, Ukiah High School, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Children do not need to be present.

We hope to have chicken, pork, sweet potatoes, cheese, tangerines, watermelons, chocolate milk, and slushies for a cold treat in tomorrow’s distribution. Please come early. Some food items are limited.

Next week, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, will be the last Summer Food Distribution. Please remember to wear a mask and practice physical distancing when picking up food. We hope you are having a fantastic summer, please stay safe and healthy and remember, READ to your kids!

La distribución de alimentos durante el verano tendrá lugar mañana, miércoles 5 de agosto de 2020.

Los alimentos se suministran a todos los niños menores de 19 años los miércoles, en un solo lugar, en Ukiah High School, desde las 7:00 de la mañana hasta la 1:00 de la tarde. Los niños no tienen que estar presentes.

Esperamos tener pollo, cerdo, batata, queso, mandarina, sandía, leche achocolatada y granizados como golosina especial en la distribución de alimentos de mañana.

La semana entrante, el miércoles 12 de agosto es la última distribución de alimentos del verano. Recuerden usar mascarilla y practicar el distanciamiento físico cuando recojan los alimentos. Esperamos que estén disfrutando mucho el verano, cuídense mucho y recuerden LEER con sus niños.