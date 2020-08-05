Point Arena man arrested after stand-off in which he threatened to blow himself up

UKIAH, 8/4/20 — A Point Arena man was arrested Saturday at 7:50 p.m. after a high-speed pursuit, a 12-day search, and a tense standoff in Albion after pouring gasoline over his body and threatening to blow himself up.

According to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Marc Lucas, 50, allegedly evaded capture for 12 days following a vehicle pursuit near Ten Mile Road and Iverson Drive that began in Point Area on July 17, 2020.

At approximately 1:44 p.m. on August 1, 2020, Lucas was seen driving his Toyota Tacoma near Albion Ridge by a California Highway Patrol officer who attempted to stop him in his vehicle. After a brief pursuit, Lucas exited his truck with what he claimed was an SKS semi-automatic, military assault rifle demanding to be left alone. The SKS is a mid-century Soviet rifle.

Ad

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to capture Lucas sending a police dog at him, but he avoided capture by quickly entering his vehicle, smashing the dog’s head with the door. When Lucas exited his pickup for a second time, a Sheriff’s sergeant tried to incapacitate him using a Taser device but was unsuccessful. Lucas then grabbed a can of gasoline the back of his pickup, which he poured all over his body and interior of the vehicle threatening to “blow himself up.”

Lucas remained in his vehicle until the Mendocino County Multi-Agency Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) arrived and developed a plan to use a fire hose to spray water onto Lucas and his vehicle. The Albion Little-River Volunteer Fire Department sprayed water onto Lucas, forcing him to exit the pickup, which allowed SWAT members to overpower and quickly placed him under arrest.

A SWAT paramedic provided first aid at the scene, and the weapon that Lucas said was an SKS semi-automatic assault rifle turned out to be an air-powered pellet rifle.

Here’s the press release form MCSO: