CDFW to distribute $18 million in federal relief to people in fishing business

MENDOCINO Co., 8/4/20 — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will disburse about $18 million in federal relief funding to people in the business of coastal and marine fishery who have lost income because of the COVID pandemic.

The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and will be given to individuals such as licensed commercial fishermen, fish buyers, aquaculture businesses, and charter boat owners and guides.

Here is the press release with more information about who is eligible and how to apply:

