Potential COVID exposure closes Mendocino assessor-clerk-recorder; some elections still open for candidate filing

MENDOCINO Co., 8/9/20 — Staff at the county’s assessor-clerk-recorder’s office are currently in the midst of processing candidate filing paperwork to establish who will be on the ballot for this November’s election, but in the midsts of this busy moment county staff announced today that due to possible COVID-19 exposure, the office will be temporarily closed until later this month.

The temporary closure was announced by the County in a press release today, which noted that a small number of workers will continue to staff the office in order to continue processing candidate filing paperwork and preparing sample ballots and election information for voters. However, the office will remain closed to the public until further notice; no specific date in August or factors to determine re-opening were provided in the release. The release also did not include additional information concerning the potential COVID-19 exposure, or how many county staff may have been exposed and when.

The deadline for candidates to file has been extended until August 12 in a number of local elections, particularly for the Point Arena City Council and a variety of special districts. Candidate filing deadlines are extended when incumbents do not file for re-election, allowing for more time for new candidates or the incumbents to file. Many special districts do not have as many candidates as available seats and so are not competitive races, although the districts play a key role in essential services throughout the county — read more about it here.

Ad

You can see the current complete list of candidates and extended filing deadlines at this link, which was updated on Friday, August 7, the deadline for other seats in which the incumbents already filed to run again.

Here’s the announcement regarding the COVID-19 exposure released today, if you’re having trouble seeing this PDF follow this link: https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/08.09.20-ACRE-Closure.pdf