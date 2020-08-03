Junior Livestock Auction streaming online today due to cancellation of Redwood Empire Fair

UKIAH, 8/3/20 — Back at the beginning of the pandemic when it came clear that the 2020 Redwood Empire Fair would have to be cancelled, organizers of the annual Junior Livestock Auction decided to move online. In June they announced an online show and auction to help raise money for youth exhibitors who have raised market animals in the area — and today is the big day.

You can watch online here.

The Junior Livestock Auction is a yearly event held at the end of summer, where 4-H (Head, Heart, Hands, and Health) and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members bring animals to market after spending the past year charting their chosen stock’s progress. Only market-ready steer, lamb, hog, goat, rabbit or poultry pen animals will be available during the online auction portion of the sale.

The virtual show is taking place today, August 3, through Walton Webcasting, a streaming service used by the livestock industry. Bidding for the animals will take place on August 7 and 8 at sconlinesales.com