In Covelo forward progress of Logan Fire stopped — fire controlled at 80 acres — spot fire controlled (updated 6:20pm)

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. — The final size given for the Logan Fire is 80 acres. Firefighters will remain in the area for mop up.

#LoganFire Approx 80 acres. Forward progress has been stopped. Fire resources will remain at scene for extensive mop up. Covelo, Ca #CALFIREMEU pic.twitter.com/5I02ydCmBI — CAL FIRE Mendocino (@CALFIRE_MEU) August 1, 2020

A second substantial wildfire broke out in Potter Valley just as this fire was coming under control and aircraft from the Logan Fire were quickly diverted to the East Fire off Potter Valley Road.

UPDATE 5 p.m. — The fire has reached about 25 acres in size, but forward progress (that is growth) of the fire has been stopped. The fire is stable at 25 acres, and firefighters have succeeded in encircling much of it. A spot fire which had managed to jump the highway has also been control. Firefighters will remain on the scene for some time to mop up, and do some structure protection as the interior of the fire continues to burn and flare up, but now have a good handle on it. Some resources have already been recalled, and some tankers have begun flying home.

Another fire quickly controlled thanks to the tight cooperation between local volunteer departments and Cal Fire’s impressive firefighting infrastructure.

UDPATE 4:38 p.m. — The Air Attack traffic control plane reported over the scanner that after flying over the fire and making a more careful evaluation they now believe that the fire is about 20 to 30 acres in size. However, firefighters have had success along the “right flank” of the fire, that being the southeastern end of the fire, and have kept it from hitting a hay barn. Firefighters are having some success in parts of the fire.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. — Firefighters are positioning along SR-162, also know as Mendocino Pass Rd., to keep the fire from jumping the highway. We do not have an exact parameters for the fire but it appears to have begun near the intersection of Mendocino Pass Rd. and Logan Ln. and to have moved east, across the flat land in the valley and up the hill. It now appears to be threatening to jump the 162. By watching the routes of the aircraft circling the fire, it appears that the center of their loops has shifted east, as the fire moves in that direction.

Given the fire’s proximity to the Mendocino National Forest, the Forest Service also appears to be contributing to the fight.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 7/31/20 — Firefighters are battling a wildfire northeast of Covelo, about two and a half miles from central Covelo. Several fire departments have responded, including Covelo, Cal Fire, Long Valley and Little Lake. The fire is being called the Logan Incident and according to scanner chatter has reached an estimated size of about 20 acres, but firefighters may be holding it at the ridge.

There are structures in the path of the fire, and firefighters are currently positioning to do structure protection. The fire seems to have started as a vehicle fire that spread into the grass.

Several Cal Fire air tankers responded to the fire, from both the Mendocino Unit based in Ukiah, and from Redding. The Cal Fire Copter 101 has also responded, and the Air Attack air traffic control plane is circling the scene.