Forward progress of East Fire near Potter Valley stopped — fire burned 10 acres, quickly controlled (updated 6:15pm)

UPDATE 6:15 p.m. — The East Fire burning near Potter Valley is coming under control and resources are now being cancelled or sent back. Forward progress, meaning growth, of the fire has been stopped, and with no apparent loss of structures. The fire topped out at about 20 acres.

If this reporter may editorialize a little, this is the second substantial wildfire quickly controlled in Mendocino County in just the past two hours, through a combination of local volunteer departments and Cal Fire’s impressive air and ground infrastructure. It’s always impressive to see, and the heroic efforts of these firefighters, volunteer and full-time, are immensely appreciated.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m. — We have an update from Sheriff Matt Kendall who has confirmed that the fire is at about 10 acres, with potential for 20, but surrounded by roads and therefore unlikely to spread beyond that.

What’s more the fire behavior is “moderating,” as the relative humidity rises and the temperature begins to drop this late afternoon. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office will be issuing a Nixle alert localized to people in the vicinity of the fire, urging them to maintain “situational awareness,” but there are no evacuation orders at this time.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — The fire has grown very quickly up to between five and 10 acres and is moving with the wind “up river,” along Potter Valley. It appears to be burning on the west side of the highway there, but is moving quickly and already encroaching on some homes. Fire crews are arriving and beginning to put down line and prepare to defend the structures. The fire is being called the East Incident.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 7/31/20 — A small brush fire is burning in the Potter Valley area just west of and above Potter Valley Rd. at the mouth of the valley. Initial reports over the scanner indicate that the fire is approximately one quarter acre in size.