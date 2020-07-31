Three more dead of COVID at Sherwood Oaks nursing home — countywide death toll rises to 9 — 6 new cases today, 299 total — July 30

COVID TESTING INFO: Testing is open to the public at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds in Ukiah, Tue. – Sat. from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call 888.634.1123 for an appointment or go to lhi.care. You can also call the Mendocino County COVID hotline at 707.234.6052 and the County’s “warm line” at 707.472.2311.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/30/20 — Three more residents of the Sherwood Oaks Skilled Nursing, a nursing home in Fort Bragg, have died of the coronavirus disease, two yesterday, July 29, and one today. The disease has now claimed the lives of seven people at that single facility. Within the facility six remain in isolation, with one ill and stable, and four apparently recovered. Two additional residents of the facility are hospitalized at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast. Countywide seven people are hospitalized with the disease, none in ICU — and nine have died.

Three other nursing homes in Mendocino County have had a resident or staffer test positive for COVID. In Ukiah Mountain View Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Ukiah Post Acute Care Center, have both had a worker test positive. In Willits Redwood Creek Care center has had a person test positive, though their corporate office would not divulge if that person is a worker or resident.

Mendocino Public Health’s COVID dashboard for today only shows two deaths, because the third death was announced after the publication of the dashboard. Officials say they will update that dashboard tomorrow. All three residents of Sherwood Oaks who died recently perished at the facility, in accordance with last directives. The facility does have hospice care capacities.

County staff confirmed that though the number of dead changed after the publication of the dashboard, the number of people hospitalized is still seven.

Here is a message from Dr. John Cottle D.O. who is the medical director for Sherwood Oaks explaining the situation. The message was sent this morning, before the third death, and does not include that information. It may be surmised that the person in critical condition was the one who succumb today.

Yesterday two more residents of Sherwood Oaks with Covid-19 passed away. Two other residents were newly diagnosed with Covid-19. Six residents are in the isolation area at Sherwood Oaks, only one of whom is in critical condition, one is ill but stable, and four appear to have recovered but remain in isolation. Two residents remain in Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, one returned to Sherwood Oaks yesterday recovered though still in isolation. A state health dept[sic] inspector visited Sherwood Oaks yesterday, and again approved of the policies in place and being followed to minimize the spread of Covid in the facility. Some temporary help has been secured, including a Spanish speaking staff educator, but more nurses and nurse aids are still very much needed. No more staff have been identified with Covid, and two more have recovered. A total of 17 residents and 8 staff have been diagnosed since the outbreak began July 6. Ad John Cottle DO

With so many residents ill and isolated, and so many workers also having contracted COVID the nursing home appears to have had some difficulties finding staffing, and has placed job listings in local message boards and social media.

