Ukiah Unified establishes citizens’ committee to oversee expenditure for school repairs

MENDOCINO Co., 7/8/20 — A seven-member “Citizens’ Oversight Committee” will supervise spending in the repair and modernization of Ukiah Unified School District schools.

The funds were approved as part of Measure A back in the March election, and consist of a $75 million bond measure that will go towards projects such as replacing old utilities, upgrading classrooms, and enhancing security systems. The full text of the measure can be viewed here, and a summary by the UUSD here.

According to the stipulations in the Measure, the Committee will make sure that the funds are spent as voters intended, and that the public stays informed of the expenses.

Here’s a press release from the UUSD with more details: