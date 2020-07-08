Mendocino National Forest opens more trails and campgrounds

MENDOCINO Co., 7/8/20 — The Mendocino National Forest has opened several campgrounds and trails today in what was the Ranch Fire area.
In a press release released last week, Forest Supervisor Shannon Pozas reminded visitors to bring all the essentials for their stay and to pack out all trash.
“Certain services may still be unavailable,” she said in the press release. “Visitors are asked to plan accordingly.”
The new order is detailed here, and a map of which campgrounds and trails are closed can be viewed here.
Visitors will also have to follow fire-safety measures, which are posted here.
Here is the press release with more details and campsites still closed:
Mendocino National Forest increases access to recreation
WILLOWS, Calif. — June 30, 2020 — The Mendocino National Forest is increasing public access by providing additional recreational opportunities on July 1, 2020. Forest Order No. 08-20-08 for the Ranch Fire area opens several campgrounds and a selection of trails. The forest website has the most up-to-date information on re-openings.
Acting Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Shannon Pozas advises, “Visitors should come with all the essentials for their stay, including food, emergency supplies, and be prepared to pack-out trash. Certain services may still be unavailable. Visitors are asked to plan accordingly.” Pozas adds “Please recreate responsibly to help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues.”
Be fire safe while recreating on the Forest. Everyone can help prevent wildfires by being extra careful with campfires, stoves and other ignition sources. Fire restrictions are in place to protect the health and safety of employees and communities. Outside of developed campgrounds and wilderness, igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire on the Mendocino National is prohibited. Fire restrictions are posted here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd745341.pdf
Under Forest Order No. 08-20-08, the following remain closed:
Cedar Camp Campground
Dixie Glade Campground
Lower Nye Campground
Lower Nye Trailhead
Select OHV trails on Upper Lake Ranger District
For more information please see the forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MendocinoNF/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/MendocinoNF.
###