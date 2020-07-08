Mendocino National Forest opens more trails and campgrounds

MENDOCINO Co., 7/8/20 — The Mendocino National Forest has opened several campgrounds and trails today in what was the Ranch Fire area.

In a press release released last week, Forest Supervisor Shannon Pozas reminded visitors to bring all the essentials for their stay and to pack out all trash.

“Certain services may still be unavailable,” she said in the press release. “Visitors are asked to plan accordingly.”

The new order is detailed here, and a map of which campgrounds and trails are closed can be viewed here.

Visitors will also have to follow fire-safety measures, which are posted here.

Here is the press release with more details and campsites still closed: