Huffman to host virtual town hall on July 17 to discuss the COVID pandemic

MENDOCINO Co., 7/14/20 — Representative Jared Huffman plans to host a virtual town hall for Mendocino County on Friday, July 17 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and answer questions. He will be joined by State Assemblymember Jim Wood, Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan, and President of Adventist Health in Mendocino Jason Wells.

Rep. Huffman and the panelists will discuss the coronavirus pandemic and answer questions from viewers. You can view the town hall live on Huffman’s Facebook page, or on Mendo’s Youtube page. Though the press release did not specify how to participate, in previous town halls, viewers could ask questions on the comments section of Facebook Live.

Here is the full press release with more details:

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Rep. Huffman to Host Mendocino Virtual Town Hall

San Rafael, CA – On Friday, July 17 at 5:00 p.m. PDT, Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) will host a Virtual Mendocino Community Town Hall with special guests State Senator Mike McGuire, State Assemblymember Jim Wood, Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan, and President of Adventist Health Jason Wells. Rep. Huffman and special guests will discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and answer questions from viewers. Viewers can participate in the event on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/RepHuffman and streaming live at https://www.youtube.com/c/MendocinoCountyVideo/videos?view=2&flow=grid.

Event Details:

When: Friday, July 17

Time: 5:00 pm (PDT)

Where:

Special guests:

Please be advised that this is a virtual event; members of the press and public should not attempt to meet in person with the Congressman and his guests.

