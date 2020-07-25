Free masks & hand sanitizer available to local businesses

MENDOCINO Co., 7/24/20 — The wearing of masks in public is now mandated statewide, and free masks and hand sanitizer are now being distributed to local businesses around the county by the Economic Development & Financing Corporation. The PPE (personal protective equipment) is being made available through a collaboration between the (EDFC), the governor’s office and local chambers of commerce’s “Mask Up Mendo” project, local municipalities, and the various municipal advisory councils.
The project aims to help local business owners keep employees and customers safe by providing free masks and hand sanitizer through local business advocacy groups across the county.
Here’s the announcement from the EDFC and contact information for business owners to request PPE:
EDFC partners with Governor’s office to secure PPE Donation for local businesses:
The Economic Development & Financing Corporation (EDFC) in collaboration with local Chambers of Commerce “Mask Up Mendo” project, Cities, Municipal Advisory Councils, and business organizations will begin distribution of masks and hand sanitizer to local businesses in Mendocino County. The California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (Go-BIZ) is making the equipment available to help businesses maintain safety and protect their employees and customers during the Covid-19 pandemic. EDFC learned about the opportunity through their partnership with the Arcata Economic Development Corp and 3CORE.
Ross Liberty, owner of Factory Pipe in Ukiah provided initial storage space for the equipment. Katrina Kessen, ED of the Greater Ukiah Business Tourism Alliance, is working with the City of Ukiah to provide long-term storage and distribution at the Ukiah Conference Center. Community representatives will pick-up supplies at the conference center to take back to their communities for direct distribution to businesses. Community leaders from throughout the County are working with EDFC to ensure that the equipment is available in their locations from the coast to the inland corridor.
For further information, contact your local area:
Ukiah: Greater Ukiah Business Tourism Alliance -707.467.5766
Willits/Leggett/Laytonville/Covelo: Willits Chamber of Commerce – 459.7910
Fort Bragg: Coast Chamber of Commerce – 707.961.6300
Point Arena: Point Arena Merchants Association
Gualala: Gualala MAC – 415.924.3364
Anderson Valley: Bernadette Byers – 707.391.5701
Redwood Valley & Calpella: Redwood Valley Grange – 707.485.8448EDFC press release