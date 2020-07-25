Free masks & hand sanitizer available to local businesses

MENDOCINO Co., 7/24/20 — The wearing of masks in public is now mandated statewide, and free masks and hand sanitizer are now being distributed to local businesses around the county by the Economic Development & Financing Corporation. The PPE (personal protective equipment) is being made available through a collaboration between the (EDFC), the governor’s office and local chambers of commerce’s “Mask Up Mendo” project, local municipalities, and the various municipal advisory councils.

The project aims to help local business owners keep employees and customers safe by providing free masks and hand sanitizer through local business advocacy groups across the county.

Here’s the announcement from the EDFC and contact information for business owners to request PPE:

