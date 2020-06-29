Jackson State Forest campgrounds mostly reopening July 1

CalFire shield

MENDOCINO Co. 6/29/20 — All campgrounds but not all campsites in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest will reopen July 1, with social distancing measures in place, according to Cal Fire. 

The announcement was made in a press release from the Mendocino Unit of Cal Fire, which is also the state Department of Forestry, and runs the Jackson State Forest.

Visitors are required to camp in a group of six or fewer people, all from the same household or living unit. Campers must bring their own sanitation and cleaning supplies, and be self-sufficient throughout their stay in the park. 

Here is the press release with more information and contact info: 

