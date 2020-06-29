Cal Fire reminds that fireworks are illegal in Mendocino County

Cal Fire is reminding residents of Mendocino County that fireworks are illegal in Mendo and can start wildfires. According to Cal Fire, all use or sale of fireworks in Mendocino County can be punishable by law. The department stresses that anyone who causes a fire with fireworks can be held responsible for fire-fighting and property damage costs, which can be in millions of dollars.

Firework complaints have skyrocketed in the last week across the nation, sparking both online conspiracy theories and fire concerns. Cal Fire estimates that two out of every five fires on the Fourth of July are caused by fireworks.

You can visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org for more information and tips, where you can also download their app to receive wildfire alerts.

